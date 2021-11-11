3 Indian non-profits to empower women gets a grant of $2.5 Mn from Google

HomeNews3 Indian non-profits to empower women gets a grant of $2.5 Mn from Google
Tech giant Google’s philanthropic arm org on Monday granted $2.5 million to three Indian non-profits to create pathways to prosperity for women and girls.
The three non-profits are Samhita-CGF, Pratham Education Foundation, and SwaTaleem Foundation.
It is part of Google.org’s $25 million commitment towards women’s empowerment. The three non-profits are part of the 34 funding recipients of the Google.org Impact Challenge for Women and Girls from across 19 countries.