SEMRush took data from 20,000 anonymous users who made 455,368 unique searches. For over 70% of users, it took less than 15 seconds to make a secondary click, meaning they most likely found the website or answer they were looking for.

Almost 30% of users, however, were refining, redoing or extending their searches in some way, suggesting that for some, answers weren’t effectively percolating to the top.