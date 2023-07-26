313 – Jordan Peterson: Life, Death, Power, Fame, and Meaning | Podcast Summary

Jordan Peterson: Life, Death, Power, Fame, and Meaning | Lex Fridman Podcast
A discussion between Jordan Peterson and Lex Fridman about life, death, power, fame, and meaning.
Facing the worst possible tragedy leads to redemption
A voluntary journey into hell is necessary to find meaning and purpose in life.
Fear of death and making mistakes
Both Peterson and Fridman express a certain indifference towards death but highlight their concerns about making mistakes in life.
Elon Musk’s achievements and ideas
Peterson admires Musk for pushing the boundaries of human innovation and believes his ideas about making humanity a multi-planetary species could be crucial for our survival.