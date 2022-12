According to Solidus’ 2022 “Rug Pull Report,” 117,629 “scam tokens” were deployed from January 1 to December 1. In comparison to 2021, when Solidus found just under 83,400 scam tokens, this is a 41% increase.

According to the survey, BNB Chain is home to the most fraudulent tokens, with 12% of all BEP-20 tokens being fake.

[Via]