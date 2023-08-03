382 – Bert Kreischer: Comedy, Drinking, Rogan, Segura, Churchill & Kim Jong Un | Podcast Summary

Bert Kreischer: Comedy, Drinking, Rogan, Segura, Churchill & Kim Jong Un | Lex Fridman Podcast

This episode of the Lex Fridman Podcast features Bert Kreischer, a renowned comedian, actor, and podcaster.

Kreischer shares insights from his life, his inspirations, and his approach to comedy and content creation.

The conversation traverses the importance of trust in friendships, the impact of the internet on recognition, and the role of wild ideas in creative success.