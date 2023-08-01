387 – George Hotz: Tiny Corp, Twitter, AI Safety, Self-Driving, GPT, AGI & God | Podcast Summary

George Hotz: Tiny Corp, Twitter, AI Safety, Self-Driving, GPT, AGI & God | Lex Fridman Podcast
In a fascinating conversation with Lex Fridman, George Hotz, renowned programmer, hacker, and the founder of comma.ai and tiny corp, discusses a variety of topics including AI safety, the future of technology, philosophical inquiries of consciousness and time, and the existential risks posed by AI. He also explores human interaction with AI, the concept of digital fabrication, and the potentials of space colonization.
This whole freedom of speech thing, the freedom of being an asshole seems kind of important. – George Hotz
Considering Perception of Reality
The power of imagination and the ability of the human mind to fill gaps in experiences, such as in virtual reality, reflect on the subjective nature of our perception of reality.
Understanding Anthropomorphizing AI
Humans’ inclination to anthropomorphize objects and AI systems, attributing emotions and experiences to them, reveals our innate desire to understand and connect with our surroundings. It also highlights the difference between human interactions and interactions with AI models.