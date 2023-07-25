388 – Robert F. Kennedy Jr: CIA, Power, Corruption, War, Freedom, and Meaning | Podcast Summary

Robert F. Kennedy Jr: CIA, Power, Corruption, War, Freedom, and Meaning | Lex Fridman Podcast
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is an American environmental lawyer, politician, and writer. He is the son of U.S. attorney general and senator Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of U.S. president John F. Kennedy.
Avoiding Regime Change in Russia
The US should focus on improving relations with Russia and avoid being involved in regime change.
Attempts to weaken Putin and change the Russian government are considered irresponsible.
It’s not our job to change that regime. And, we should be making friends with the Russians. We shouldn’t be treating him as an enemy. – Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Settling the War in Ukraine
Settling the war in Ukraine through negotiation and diplomacy instead of military operations is advocated.
The Ukrainians are at a significant disadvantage in a war with Russia.