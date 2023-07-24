389 – Benjamin Netanyahu: Israel, Palestine, Power, Corruption, Hate, and Peace | Podcast Summary

Benjamin Netanyahu’s Interview on the Lex Fridman Podcast
In this episode of the Lex Fridman Podcast, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discusses various topics, including threats to Israel, advancements in AI, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, regulation and competition, and more.
Obstacles to Peaceful Coexistence
The main obstacle to peaceful coexistence between Israelis and Palestinians, according to Netanyahu, is the persistent refusal of the Palestinian leadership to recognize a Jewish state in any boundaries.
He believes that the issue goes beyond territorial disputes and stems from their opposition to the idea of Zionism.
Helping Resolve Conflicts
Netanyahu suggests that solving conflicts like the one in Ukraine requires a similar approach of reaching out to leaders of nations involved and finding a way to help stop the violence.
He believes in using his contacts and influence to contribute to bringing about peace in such situations.
An eye for an eye will only make the whole world blind. – Benjamin Netanyahu