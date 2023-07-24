390 – Yuval Noah Harari: Human Nature, Intelligence, Power, and Conspiracies | Podcast Summary

Yuval Noah Harari’s discussion on intelligence, consciousness, power of stories and more in the Lex Fridman Podcast
This podcast episode features a conversation between Lex Fridman and Yuval Noah Harari, where they discuss various topics including the relationship between intelligence and happiness, the potential existence of extraterrestrial life, the role of stories in shaping history, and the dangers of fascism and unchecked government power.
All our fears come out of the fear of death, but the fear of death is just so deep and difficult. We can’t, usually we can’t face it directly. So we cut it into little pieces and we face just little pieces. – Yuval Noah Harari
The Meaning of Life
According to Harari, the meaning of life lies in experiencing sensations, emotions, and reacting to them.
Life is about seeking pleasure and avoiding pain.
Understanding life requires observing it directly and nonverbally.
Understanding Suffering
To understand suffering, it is important to examine its roots and the reality of what is happening.
By doing so, one can gain a deeper understanding of life and potentially alleviate unnecessary suffering.