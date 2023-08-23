403 Forbidden | Free Podcast Summary

Masters of Scale – Reid Hoffman: Black-Eyed Peas’ Will.i.am

What can entrepreneurs learn from a genre-crossing, multi-platinum musician? How to take a big opportunity and leverage it into something epic From his earliest days as a founding member of the Black Eyed Peas, Will.i.am learned from mentors how to not only identify big opportunities but compound them.

From the Super Bowl to the first iTunes commercial, from the founding of Beats and his tech company i.am+ to a song beamed back from Mars, his ability to bring multiple stakeholders together to leverage partnerships and compound possibilities will inspire founders at any stage of scale.