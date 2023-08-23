403 Forbidden | Free Podcast Summary

Masters of Scale – Reid Hoffman: Bridgewater Capital’s Ray Dalio

Healthy debate, even argument, can shine a light on holes in a critical theory, prevent a disaster from occurring, and lead you to discover radical new solutions. This is something legendary investor Ray Dalio knows.

But there’s a difference between constructive and destructive conflict, and Dalio is a master at spotting the difference. In constructive conflict, a team has a shared goal, whether or not they have differing opinions. and this is the key to success.