403 Forbidden | Free Podcast Summary

Masters of Scale – Reid Hoffman: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s Bill Gates – How to accelerate history (Part 1)

How did Bill Gates scale both a global business and a global philanthropy? He spotted an inflection point in history and accelerated it with a great idea, great timing, and great partners. Because even Bill Gates doesn’t go it alone.

In Part 1 of a two-part episode, Bill reflects with Reid on the founding and growth of Microsoft — how he not only spotted an inflection point (hello, PCs) but accelerated it to massive scale (forget PCs, let’s talk software platforms).