403 Forbidden | Free Podcast Summary

Masters of Scale – Reid Hoffman: Xapo’s Wences Casares

What if your idea is so radical that people have trouble grasping what it is—or even believing it won’t harm them? Every founder believes their product is revolutionary, and the more revolutionary their product is, the more reassuring they’ll need to be to get consumers on board.

No one knows this better than Wences Casares, the trailblazing entrepreneur credited with bringing crypto to Silicon Valley (and convincing Reid himself). With his unicorn startup Xapo, a Bitcoin wallet, Wences aims to reassure the masses that Bitcoin isn’t as different—or as dangerous—as they may think.