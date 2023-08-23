403 Forbidden | Free Podcast Summary

Masters of Scale – Reid Hoffman: Apple’s Angela Ahrendts – How to unite a team (Part 2)

In Part 2, Angela arrives at Apple, which feels like another planet after her years in fashion.

In never-before heard stories, Angela shares how she learned the language of tech (the physical store is the ‘hardware’; the experience inside the ‘software’), then introduces innovations that change the face of Apple retail, from an app (The Loop) that let store managers collaborate to the landmark “Today at Apple” program, building community through free classes inside each Apple store.

Throughout, Angela shows her team, through words and actions, that each person matters, and that they’re all a part of something much bigger than themselves.