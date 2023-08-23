403 Forbidden | Free Podcast Summary

Masters of Scale – Reid Hoffman: Apple’s Angela Ahrendts – How to unite a team (Part 1)

The Apple logo The iconic Burberry check These images inspire the loyalty of customers and employees alike. But it takes more than a beloved brand to power a company and motivate a team. No one knows this better than Angela Ahrendts, former SVP of retail at Apple and former CEO of Burberry.

Angela has spent most of her career learning how to imbue those brands with meaning and support them with down-to-earth, everyday human connection. Why? Because to unite a team—especially one that’s large, global, and dispersed—you need to turn them into mission-driven families.