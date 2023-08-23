403 Forbidden | Free Podcast Summary

Masters of Scale – Reid Hoffman: Duolingo’s Luis von Ahn

Crowdsourcing is more than a group of people interested in the same cause; it’s a way to tap skills and scale that you don’t have. And when it works, it can be the rocket fuel that launches you further than you could have ever imagined.

No one knows this better than Luis von Ahn, founder and CEO of Duolingo. Duolingo is a language app with over 300 million users worldwide who complete over 7 billion exercises a month. It’s their passion for learning that drives them to create even more content for the app, igniting the rocket fuel that Duolingo needs.