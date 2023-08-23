403 Forbidden | Free Podcast Summary

Masters of Scale – Reid Hoffman: Lean Startup’s Eric Ries

Forget writing that business plan. Design an experiment instead. So many products and companies fail because the assumptions in their beautiful business plans were just wrong. So stop writing and start testing. No one knows this better than Eric Ries, author of The Lean Startup and founder of the Long Term Stock Exchange.

After his first product failed, he developed a new method of product design based on running small, fast experiments, measuring the results, and learning from them.

It starts with establishing your own measure of success — then experimenting, improving, and trying over and over again. The feedback loop never stops.