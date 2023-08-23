403 Forbidden | Free Podcast Summary

Masters of Scale – Reid Hoffman: Hearsay Systems’ Clara Shih

Some products are vitamins and some are painkillers – the best, though, are both. This is what Clara Shih, founder and CEO of Hearsay Systems, learned when she launched her software startup. To survive, she needed to shift her platform from a nice-to-have into a can’t-live-without.

In doing so, she learned a key secret to scale: Solve your customers’ urgent needs now… while looking ahead to their future wants.