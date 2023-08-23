403 Forbidden | Free Podcast Summary

Masters of Scale – Reid Hoffman: Peloton’s John Foley

Casual fans come and go. But converts stick with you and spread the word. The trick is knowing how and when to convert skeptics into superfans. No one knows this better than Peloton co-founder and CEO John Foley, who has one of the most epic “No-to-Yes” stories in startup history. When he founded the company in 2012, skeptics abound, especially among investors.

But John pushed forward, convincing co-founders, angel investors, and then riders, one at a time. As he converted those skeptical customers—in their flagship fitness studio, in their stores, and on their at-home bikes—the feedback loops kicked in. After pedaling in place for years, Peloton rocketed up the hill to its 2019 IPO.