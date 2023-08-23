403 Forbidden | Free Podcast Summary

Masters of Scale – Reid Hoffman: Mailchimp’s Ben Chestnut

You can bootstrap your business to scale, but you’ll have to make your own luck. Nobody knows this better than Mailchimp’s Ben Chestnut. He used a DIY ethos to grow a $600 million company without ever raising a dollar of outside funding.

The Mailchimp story is the exception to Reid’s rule (generally: raise more money than you think you need!). The episode explores a range of options for those who don’t fit the VC-funding mold for any number of reasons.