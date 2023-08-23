403 Forbidden | Free Podcast Summary

Masters of Scale – Reid Hoffman: YouTube’s Susan Wojcicki

When you scale at warp speed, it’s easy to lose your bearings. You have to establish your company’s true north, or the dizzying pace of growth will push you off course. No one knows this better than Susan Wojcicki, CEO of YouTube. Under her leadership, YouTube has grown to be the world’s largest video platform.

And in her previous role at Google, she was the chief architect of its advertising and analytics model. In both roles, she achieved massive scale and grappled with massive challenges. Susan shares the guiding principles that help them stay the course, as well as stories from Google’s early years that you’ll hear first here.