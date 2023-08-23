403 Forbidden | Free Podcast Summary

Masters of Scale – Reid Hoffman: Nextdoor’s Sarah Friar
A social network that limits your network? Yes. Meet Nextdoor, a hyperlocal social network that’s all about who you really are and where you really live. Although it goes against everything that we’ve come to expect from social networks, Nextdoor’s secret to scale lies in real personal connections based on empathy and kindness.
And this is what Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar knows: No, these connections don’t scale as fast – but they tend to be stronger. And they can be the flywheel that drives you to scale.
Personal connections
Building personal connections with customers can create a strong, loyal base. Invest in listening and treating customers like friends to drive scalability and success.
Building and nurturing personal connections within a community can have a significant impact on fueling growth, despite the pressure to scale. Small connections can protect a community, promote a sense of integrity, and create a vibrant town square.
Taking a different path
Pursuing your interests and experiences can lead to unique opportunities and a meaningful impact. Don’t be afraid to take a different path.
In times of crisis, it’s essential to prioritize human connection and empathy in business. Failure can be a catalyst for growth and clarity about our passions and purposes.
How a brooklyn dentist built a thriving business through extreme empathy
Dr. Robert Rosenkranz, a dentist in Brooklyn, has built a successful business without any marketing or advertising. Instead, he invests in making a one-to-one connection with each and every patient, listening to them and treating them like a friend.
His extreme empathy has kept patients coming back and telling their friends, resulting in a diverse patient base and a thriving business. Building one-to-one connections with customers isn’t easy, but it can drive scalability and keep you there. Be human and invest in personal connections to create a strong, loyal customer base.
Nextdoor’s role in building stronger communities during the pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of community and local businesses as people want to help their neighborhood survive. Nextdoor succeeds in building trust and connecting users with local businesses and neighbors. The platform’s strength lies in creating a shared vested interest that raises the community higher.
In Northern Ireland and beyond, working together has led to peaceful outcomes, and Nextdoor wants to bring people together even after the pandemic subsides. Despite any “kook-ness,” neighbors are there to help each other in a time of need, proving that proximity and community are essential for support and growth.
Prioritizing empathy in business
Businesses cannot forget the human aspect of their operations. In a crisis, it is especially important to prioritize empathy and connection with others.
Failure can sometimes be a catalyst for growth, and pivotal moments can lead to a clearer understanding of one’s passions and purpose.
The power of small, human connections in building strong communities
Small, human-scale connections can have an outsize impact in reaching across boundaries and fueling growth in a different way. In Silicon Valley, where the race to scale is fierce, it’s easy to overlook the value of one-on-one, human-to-human connections.
Trust was very much architected from day one. And that was important to me, because as I looked at other social platforms, it’s hard to go back and re-architect trust. And the fact that we had taken the time to verify neighbors from the get-go.