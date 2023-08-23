403 Forbidden | Free Podcast Summary

Masters of Scale – Reid Hoffman: Franklin Leonard

Forget looking for a needle in a haystack; instead, build a new type of metal detector to find undervalued assets that others don’t see. That’s exactly what Franklin Leonard did when he started The Black List, an annual survey of screenplays everyone loved but no one was making.

Devise ways to find things no one else has found—or didn’t think to look for—and it could be the difference that drives you to scale.