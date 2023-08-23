403 Forbidden | Free Podcast Summary

Masters of Scale – Reid Hoffman: Franklin Leonard
Forget looking for a needle in a haystack; instead, build a new type of metal detector to find undervalued assets that others don’t see. That’s exactly what Franklin Leonard did when he started The Black List, an annual survey of screenplays everyone loved but no one was making.
Devise ways to find things no one else has found—or didn’t think to look for—and it could be the difference that drives you to scale.
Create systems
Using data and great screenplays, rather than gut calls and assumptions, can create opportunities for underrepresented talent and lead to innovation and success in any industry.
To gain a competitive edge, look for undervalued assets that others overlook.
Creating systems that provide more information and looking at audiences in new ways can help us make better decisions and succeed in crowded markets.
Your true values
Identify your true values and passions and center your life around them, rather than just following the next expected step. With determination, passion, and a willingness to take risks, you can create a fulfilling and successful career.
An inclusive envoironment
Creating an inclusive and trustworthy environment is crucial for companies to attract diverse candidates. This includes crafting interview questions with inclusion in mind and following the concept of “nothing about us, without us.”
Hollywood’s problematic legacy and the future of the film industry
Female-driven action films have always been successful, with movies like “Terminator” and “Alien” proving this point. Despite Hollywood’s belief that Black movies don’t sell overseas, evidence suggests otherwise; Apple’s iPhone ad featuring a Black woman in China challenges this belief.
Hollywood’s undervaluing of Black people and women can perpetuate rape culture and police violence, with real consequences for marginalized groups. The film industry has a responsibility to address its problematic legacy, particularly with the influence it has in shaping societal attitudes.
The future of the industry is hopeful, with a growing awareness and a desire to find solutions.
I’m a person who does not function without receipts and I don’t say things unless I feel like I have receipts for them. I mean, I say it a lot. The conventional wisdom is all convention and no wisdom. And I mean it, not based on some sort of pithy slogan, but because the numbers back that up.