403 Forbidden | Free Podcast Summary

Masters of Scale – Reid Hoffman: KIND’s Daniel Lubetzky

Scaling isn’t only about scaling up; it’s also about scaling out: to new products, new verticals, and new customers. And to do this, you’ll need to build bridges. No one knows this better than Daniel Lubetzky, the founder and executive chairman of snack food company KIND.

Daniel has spent his whole life working to bring together disparate supply chains, products, and communities. Through it, he’s learned the right and wrong ways to connect. That means building bridges that people actually want, letting people meet him halfway, and focusing on the foundations so those bridges last forever.