403 Forbidden | Free Podcast Summary

Masters of Scale – Reid Hoffman: Affectiva’s Rana el Kaliouby

Great entrepreneurs aren’t just product-obsessed; they’re impact-obsessed. Rana el Kaliouby, co-founder and CEO of Affectiva, has spent most of her career thinking about how to project and steward the possible uses of artificial intelligence. Affectiva uses AI to read people’s emotional states, but Rana won’t put her software to work for just anyone.

She’s walking a fine line between thoughtfully nurturing her idea and being a cranky custodian, potentially throttling the scale of her business. It’s a risk she’s willing to take. She understands that entrepreneurship isn’t just about providing a product or service that people love or creating jobs; it’s about asking, “Am I making a net contribution to society—not just right now but for future generations?”