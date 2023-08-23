403 Forbidden | Free Podcast Summary

Masters of Scale – Reid Hoffman: Virgin’s Sir Richard Branson

Successful daredevils aren’t really winging it, even if it looks that way from the outside. They have a method. No one knows it like Sir Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group. Sir Richard has been willing to take death-defying entrepreneurial leaps again and again into new markets and industries as one of the most prolific and successful founders ever.

You can’t help but marvel at his bias toward action—his eagerness to ask “What if?” and then follow up. He shares how you too can learn to take the right leaps at the right moments to generate outsized opportunities.