403 Forbidden | Free Podcast Summary

Masters of Scale by Reid Hoffman – Disney’s Bob Iger (Part 2)

From Pixar to Marvel to Lucasfilm, Disney’s Bob Iger defied expectations, acquiring world-renowned brands and meshing them seamlessly with the House of Mouse.

In Part 2 of our epic conversation with Iger, Disney’s executive chair and former CEO, we delve into the next phase of the process, how he helped build a diverse, sustainable ecosystem for Disney companies in the China market, and how all the lessons learned played out in the massive acquisition of 20th Century Fox.