403 Forbidden | Free Podcast Summary

The culture and talent needs to be nurtured

Acquisitions can be turned into ecosystems to build a global brand. Buying Pixar allowed Disney to establish a high-quality branded content ecosystem, preserving animation legacy and gaining a market advantage.

To build a successful global brand, it’s important to acquire companies while preserving their unique culture and talent. This can be achieved by creating an interconnected ecosystem that allows each company to thrive, similar to Disney’s “Circle of Life.