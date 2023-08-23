403 Forbidden | Free Podcast Summary

Masters of Scale by Reid Hoffman – President Barack Obama (Part 2)

Creating a prototype isn’t the same as leading a team of thousands. You need to keep your mission constant but your tactics fluid as you scale. This is the challenge President Barack Obama faced after winning the 2008 election.

In the second part of the interview, we dive into how he grappled with the Great Recession, the Affordable Care Act, and the disastrous rollout of healthcare.gov. Through it all, he learned to let first principles guide the way, even as he and his staff adapted to new realities and changing rules.