403 Forbidden | Free Podcast Summary

Masters of Scale by Reid Hoffman – Wendy Kopp: Build the right flywheel

Wendy Kopp founded two networks that each became flywheels for change: Teach for America and Teach for All, where she’s now CEO. Yet the two networks are surprisingly different.

While they both feed similar goals—helping educators find what they need, sharing what they learn, building enthusiasm, and motivating talent—the two organizations each brought their own surprising lessons. Kopp’s journey illuminates how listening, adjusting, and open rethinking are key to building a network that thrives.