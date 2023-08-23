403 Forbidden | Free Podcast Summary

Masters of Scale – Reid Hoffman: Goop’s Gwyneth Paltrow

It’s never too late to join the entrepreneurial party. We’ve all heard the stories of young geniuses, but plenty of influential entrepreneurs founded companies in their 30s, 40s, and 50s. There’s value to being a late-stage founder, like the fact that you’re bringing along all your life experience.

That’s what Gwyneth Paltrow did when she launched Goop. Paltrow transitioned from Hollywood star to startup founder with her lifestyle brand, which now has over 8 million subscribers, and she did it by leaning in to what she knew, embracing what she didn’t, and coming up with strategies to fill the gap.