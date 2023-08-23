403 Forbidden | Free Podcast Summary

Masters of Scale by Reid Hoffman – Michael Seibel: Asking the uncomfortable questions

The ability to ask the right questions at the right time to the right people is an essential skill for every entrepreneur. For Michael Seibel, managing director at Y Combinator, action sometimes needs to take a back seat to asking, “Is this working?”

Michael learned early on that by stopping to ask the counterintuitive question, he gained the wisdom—and avoided time lost on big mistakes—that ultimately propelled him forward.