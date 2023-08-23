403 Forbidden | Free Podcast Summary

Ideas don’t die

Don’t give up on your idea, but be willing to adapt and adjust your presentation to win over investors.

Understand investors’ perspectives and broaden the picture by highlighting the wider untapped opportunity.

Adapt language to appeal to investors by focusing on machine-learning, personalization, and customer acquisition. Be true to your vision while solving a problem investors have overlooked.

Introduction of a new business model demands patience, perseverance, innovation, and adaptation to constantly improve and stay ahead of the competition.