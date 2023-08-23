403 Forbidden | Free Podcast Summary

Masters of Scale by Reid Hoffman – Satya Nadella: Why we need re-founders

To achieve massive scale, you don’t just need founders; you also need a re-founder—someone to come in at a later stage to keep the mission and culture on track.

As Microsoft’s third CEO ever—after Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer—Satya Nadella is doing just that. He discusses how he has transformed Microsoft from a cutthroat culture towards embracing social networks, collaboration, and the cloud.