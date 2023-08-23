403 Forbidden | Free Podcast Summary

Masters of Scale by Reid Hoffman – Robert Reffkin: How setbacks create momentum

As dangerous as obstacles and setbacks may appear, they can also present opportunities. Robert Reffkin, founder and CEO of the real estate platform Compass, knows this well.

The trick, he says, isn’t to avoid obstacles at all costs but rather to identify them quickly as resources you can harness. “You can’t do great things in the world if you don’t have that entrepreneurial, “I can do it” energy,” Reffkin says. “And how do you get that energy?” “You dream a big dream.”