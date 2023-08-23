403 Forbidden | Free Podcast Summary

Masters of Scale by Reid Hoffman – Indra Nooyi: How to unlock your team’s creative potential

To get the most out of your talent, you need to create an environment that allows them to thrive. Nobody knows this better than Indra Nooyi, who spent 12 years as the CEO of PepsiCo.

Her drive to support talent underpinned the initiatives that transformed the company. “I looked at each person in my company, not as a tool of the trade,” she says, “but I looked at them as an individual asset that had to bring their head, heart, and hands to the company for us to be successful.”