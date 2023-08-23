403 Forbidden | Free Podcast Summary

Art fields: transforming a small town through art

ArtFields, an annual celebration of Southern visual art, transformed the small town of Lake City, South Carolina, from a dead Main Street to a bustling small town. The celebration showcased paintings, sculptures, installations, and quilts and boosted the small businesses of Lake City.

The artwork was placed in businesses instead of galleries, which allowed visitors to naturally become customers. The economic impact of ArtFields has been significant; a study in the first year saw over 20,000 people come to the event, generating $5.4 million in revenue.

Gathering data and feedback from local businesses helps to highlight the impact of the event and provide valuable insight into its effectiveness. Therefore, data is critical to scale, and collecting useful and cost-effective data is important at each phase of growth.