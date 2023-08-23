403 Forbidden | Free Podcast Summary

The importance of creating real-time experiences for your audience

In order to build a lasting and meaningful connection with your audience, it is essential to create a real and honest experience. Magic works because it is happening in real time, right in front of you. This is why understanding the in-real-life experiences of your customers is critical to creating a successful product or service.

While the idea of a metaverse, an immersive virtual world, is exciting, it is crucial to maintain a connection to the real people and real lives that underpin the system. As an entrepreneur, it is essential to avoid falling in love with a product or service without considering how it will actually impact your users’ lives.