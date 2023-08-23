403 Forbidden | Free Podcast Summary

Lessons from titanic’s collision with an iceberg

The Titanic’s collision with an iceberg was due to the clear conditions of visibility that created a slight haze on the horizon. It delayed their detection of the iceberg, proving fatal. Despite being the largest moving object made by man, the Titanic was no match against the immense power of nature that the iceberg possessed.

The iceberg was several times larger beneath the water’s surface than what met the eye above the water. Similarly, businesses should not only focus on visible growth but also scale beneath the surface to develop structural integrity that helps them stay afloat. Horizontal or vertical scaling is not a hard rule, and businesses should think broadly to beat the competition.