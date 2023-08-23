403 Forbidden | Free Podcast Summary

Masters of Scale – Reid Hoffman: Patience or speed? Both – Tory Burch
Tory Burch built a billion-dollar business from the ground up by speeding forward when others might have hit pause and showing watchful patience when others may have gone full tilt. In our live onstage interview, she shows how this approach plays out in her global business and in her impactful foundation that supports women business owners.
Patience with speed
Patience and vigilance are crucial in navigating without instruments. Signs and intuition are important for making crucial decisions.
Successful leaders balance patience with speed. They analyze market conditions and are ready to act when the time is right. Strategic patience requires constant vigilance and the ability to pounce on opportunities.
Step out of your comfort zone
Hard work and stepping outside your comfort zone can lead to unexpected opportunities. Don’t be afraid to take risks and believe in yourself, even if it means facing potential rejection.
Building a successful brand requires patience, determination, and the willingness to overcome resistance. Confidence in your vision and a loyal network of supporters can help bring your goals to fruition.
An entrepreneurial mindset
By taking control of their supply chain and retail operations, businesses can ensure their products are presented as intended and manage inventory effectively, leading to successful sales.
Starting a business without formal training can be difficult, but having an entrepreneurial mindset and adaptability are key to success. Seizing opportunities and being prepared for sudden growth are also important factors.
A great environment starts with people
Building a great environment and defining company culture from the start is crucial for success. Peer review during the hiring process can ensure cultural fit. When scaling fast, sticking to company values keeps everyone aligned.
Building a strong company culture requires every employee’s involvement, encouraging professional courage, and avoiding a “yes” culture. Strategic patience and partnership with locals are vital for successful global expansion.
Tips for entrepreneurs
Take calculated risks, be patient and ready to move at the right time, continuously improve your product and have honest conversations with your team to make informed decisions.
Stay calm, recover quickly from mistakes, avoid drama, involve men in advocacy for women, and track progress regularly to ensure impact and scale while integrating social responsibility in your business.
The entrepreneurship journey
Successful entrepreneurship is a journey that requires agility and a focus on prioritizing integrity and track record rather than reputation. When choosing investors, carefully consider their values and alignment with your vision for a long-term partnership.
Success requires a balance between a long-term vision and being present in the moment, while also finding a balance between paying attention to competition and focusing on one’s own strategy.
