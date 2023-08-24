404: This page could not be found | Free Podcast Summary

Robin Sharma: The 90/90/1 Rule
This podcast is by Robin Sharma, author of The Leader Who Had No Title and founder of the Titan Academy, and is called the Mastery Sessions. He talks about a productivity routine called the 90/90/1 rule, which he teaches at the Personal Mastery Academy.
The 90/90/1 rule
The 90/90/1 rule is a powerful method to boost your productivity and achieve your goals. The rule is simple: for the next 90 days, devote the first 90 minutes of your workday to the one best opportunity in your life. By doing this, you will create a habit of excellence and focus that will transform your results.
The benefits of the 90/90/1 rule
Some of the benefits of applying the 90/90/1 rule are generating momentum, building confidence, developing expertise, creating value, and making an impact.
By doing this consistently for 90 days, other benefits are: installing a new routine, overcoming resistance, beating procrastination, and achieving mastery.
The neuroscience of the 90/90/1 rule
Some of the neuroscience behind the 90/90/1 rule is:
- activating the prefrontal cortex, which is responsible for higher-order thinking and decision making;
- strengthening the neural pathways, which are the connections between the brain cells; and
- releasing dopamine, which is a neurotransmitter that rewards for achieving goals.
After 90 days, other neuroscience effects include:
- rewiring the brain, which is the process of changing its structure and function; and
- creating myelin, which is a substance that insulates the neural pathways and increases their speed and efficiency.
The tactics of the 90/90/1 rule
Some practical tactics for implementing the 90/90/1 rule are: preparing well, which means having a clear plan, a clean environment, and a positive mindset; protecting from distractions, which means turning off the phone, email, social media, and any other sources of noise; and performing at your best.
This means being fully present, focused, and engaged in the work.
The examples of the 90/90/1 rule
The 90/90/1 rule can be applied to different domains and fields. Depending on the goals and passions, the 90 minutes every day can be used to: write a book, start a business, learn a skill, create a product, launch a project, or pursue a dream.
There are also stories of successful people who have used the 90/90/1 rule or similar methods to achieve extraordinary results in their lives.
The invitation of the 90/90/1 rule
The invitation is to try the 90/90/1 rule in life. By doing so, not only productivity and performance will improve, but also potential and purpose will be discovered.
The challenge is to commit to the rule for the next 90 days and see what happens. The encouragement is to share progress and results with others.
The way you begin your day really does determine how you live your day.
The things that are hardest to do are the things that are most valuable to do.