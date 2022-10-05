Let’s fix that.
The 5 KPIs are:
• Burn
• Runway
• Growth Rate
• Cash Requirement
• Time to Profitability
These metrics are incredibly simple to calculate.
You only need 3 simple data points that you can easily get from your online banking (no CFOs required).
1. Incoming Cashflow (IC)
2. Outgoing Cashflow (OC)
3. Cash Balance
That’s it.
Burn Rate = OC – IC
How much of your cash balance is the business consuming (burning) to stay operational.
Runway = Cash Balance / Burn Rate
How much time do you have before you run out of money.
Growth Rate = (This Month IC – Previous Month IC) / Previous Month IC
How much is your revenue growing.
OC – [IC x (1+Growth Rate) ^ Time To Profitability]
How long will it take your startup to achieve profitability.
Cash Requirement = Cash Balance + Total IC To Profitability – Total OC To Profitability.
The amount of cash required to sustain your business till profitability.
This Month:
• Incoming Cashflow = $1,100
• Outgoing Cashflow = $10,100
• Ending Cash Balance = $300,000
Previous Month:
• Incoming Cashflow = $1,000
• Outgoing Cashflow = $10,100
Runway = $300,000 / $9,000 = 33 months = 2.8 years
Growth Rate = ($1,100 – $1,000)/$1,000 = 10% per month
https://growth.tlb.org/
And you get this fancy chart.
✔️ You will achieve Profitability in about 1.9 years (less than your runway)
✔️You require $140k in capital (you have $300k of cash)
This means you have all the cash resources you need to achieve be able to be self-sustaining.
No capital raise required.
Runway > Time to Profitability
Cash Balance > Cash Requirement
❌ Not Good:
Runway < Time to Profitability
Cash Balance < Cash Requirement
(if this occurs, you need to inject more cash into the business)
5 KPIs that determine if your startup lives or dies:
• Burn
• Runway
• Growth Rate
• Cash Requirement
• Time to Profitability
If you enjoyed this thread:
1. Follow me @itsnivt to learn how to scale your business fast and get funded.
2. RT the tweet below to share this thread with your audience
Fifth – if you’re tracking a thousand other metrics, maybe that’s too much?
Follow: @itsnivt
[Via]