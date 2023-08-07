5 Lessons For The 21st Century: How To Survive & Thrive In The New World | Yuval Noah Harari | Podcast Summary

5 Lessons For The 21st Century: How To SURVIVE & THRIVE In The New World | Yuval Noah Harari

In this exploration of the 21st century challenges and opportunities, Yuval Noah Harari sheds light on the profound impacts of bioengineering, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the rapid pace of technological advancements.

Harari emphasizes the importance of embracing change, lifelong learning, and emotional intelligence to thrive in this era while cautioning about the potential misuse of technology and the consequences of misinformation.