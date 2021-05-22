5 proven ways to grab people’s attention with your email subject lines. #Thread When you first met your significant other, what was the attraction? I bet you’re smiling now. Exactly the point I’m about to drive.

Something attracted you to them, right? Now, imagine you scrolling through your mail, and boom! A headline catches your attention, what do you do? You open the email! Yes, that’s the feeling I want you to give your reader.

Let’s get right into it: 1. Introduce a bit of mystery! Why do you think people watch such movies? It’s because they like to have a thrill about what’s going to happen next. Are you getting it now? 🎬

2. Use the “Fear of missing out” tactic. Let me ask you, how do you feel when you receive an email from your favorite online store that sales ends in 30 mins? Yes, that is it! *nods*

3. Leave out words that scream “Hey I’m trying to make a sale” Here’s why; people generally don’t like to receive promotional emails. They like to be educated, to be informed! Don’t you get it? 😱 Write a promotional subject line, and you’ll lose them at Hello! 😞

4. Trigger an emotion! See what I did at the beginning of this thread? Forget hard guy, human beings are emotional people. A study says that over 50% of human beings make decisions based on emotions. You now see why?

5. Include their first name in the subject line. This makes them feel like they’re getting a mail from someone who knows them. An automation should do this for you🙅

Bonus: Avoid lengthy subject lines!🙆 Incase you didn’t know, a good number of people receive their emails on their phones, so there’s a high chance some parts of the subject line will break off. You want to make a good first contact.

Now tell me, do you feel like an email marketing expert with these tips? Drop a comment if they are helpful, I’ll really love to read from you 🤲🥺

