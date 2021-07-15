Your 10-year-plan will feel uncomfortable & ambiguous. That’s okay. Your long-term vision SHOULD feel big & broad, while giving you just enough direction to help inform short-term actions. Alex Lieberman

A life well-lived is a life-well planned. 5 steps to build your own “Life Map” 🧵

The inspiration for a Life Map actually came from building a business. At Morning Brew, we implemented Traction, an operating system for long-term planning & short-term execution.

I defined my core values in a unique way. I asked myself, “If I was writing my own epitaph, how would I want to describe myself.” Morbid, but highly effective.

I ended up with 6 core values: 1) Does the right thing 2) Goes the extra mile 3) Lives in the present 4) Keeps his word 5) Has a childlike playfulness 6) Filled with curiosity

Your 10-year-plan will feel uncomfortable & ambiguous. That’s okay. Your long-term vision SHOULD feel big & broad, while giving you just enough direction to help inform short-term actions.

My version: 10-year plan: An intentional life where I feel fulfilled and at ease 3-year plan: – Be married with 1 child on the way – Feel challenged & fulfilled by my work – Feel really happy about my mind and body

For this goal, my 1-year plan would include subgoals: 1) Refine my exercise plan based on goals & performance 2) Refine my diet plan based on goals & performance 3) Refine my mindfulness plan based on goals and performance

Example: “Refine my diet plan based on goals & performance” 90-day goals: 1) Spend 30 hours getting educated on food/diet & how it impacts my physical health 2) Write down what’s important to me in my relationship with food

