50 Charlie Munger quotes that hit you hard..in a funny way

Charlie Munger, the vice-chairman of Berkshire Hathaway and a renowned investor, is no more. He was well-known for his wit and wisdom, especially in the world of investing and business. Here are 50 of his most famous quotes (one-liners mostly) that hit you hard in a funny way:

The big money is not in the buying and the selling, but in the waiting.

It's not supposed to be easy. Anyone who finds it easy is stupid.

I think track records are very important. If you start trying to have a perfect one in a simple thing like honesty, you're well on the way to success in this world.

Knowing what you don’t know is more useful than being brilliant.

Remember that reputation and integrity are your most valuable assets — and can be lost in a heartbeat.

Those who keep learning, will keep rising in life.

If you want to be happy, lower your expectations.

It's amazing how much long-term advantage people like us have gotten by trying to be consistently not stupid, instead of trying to be very intelligent.

All I want to know is where I’m going to die, so I’ll never go there.

Take a simple idea and take it seriously.

The best thing a human being can do is to help another human being know more.

You don't have to be smart to get rich. It's better to be sane and patient.

In my whole life, I have known no wise people who didn't read all the time — none, zero.

A lot of success in life and business comes from knowing what you want to avoid: early death, a bad marriage, etc.

We have a passion for keeping things simple.I believe in the discipline of mastering the best that other people have ever figured out.

If you're good at something because you've worked hard at it, you're morally obligated to be rational about that thing.

Patience is the key to success, not speed. Time is a friend of the wonderful business, the enemy of the mediocre.

The best way to get a good spouse is to deserve a good spouse.

I try to avoid envy and jealousy and resentment. These things just warp the mind.

The iron rule of nature is: you get what you reward for. If you want ants to come, you put sugar on the floor.

To the man with only a hammer, every problem looks like a nail.

Our job is to find a few intelligent things to do, not to keep up with every damn thing in the world.

If you always tell people why, they'll understand it better, they'll consider it more important, and they’ll be more likely to comply.

Avoid extreme ideologies. They are just as dangerous as drugs.

You don't have to pee on an electric fence to learn not to do it.

A lot of people with high IQs are terrible investors because they’ve got terrible temperaments.

Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

If something is too hard, we move on to something else. What could be more simple than that?

You must force yourself to consider opposing arguments. Especially when they challenge your best-loved ideas.

We’re all going to die of some apparent cause. I prefer to die rich.

I would rather throw a viper down my shirtfront than hire a compensation consultant.

You're looking for a mispriced gamble. That's what investing is. And you have to know enough to know whether the gamble is mispriced.

There’s only one way to the top: hard work.

Three rules for a career:

1) Don't sell anything you wouldn't buy yourself.

2) Don't work for anyone you don't respect and admire.

3) Work only with people you enjoy.

If you’re not a little confused about what’s going on, you don’t understand it.

Spend each day trying to be a little wiser than you were when you woke up.

We have three baskets for investing: yes, no, and too tough to understand.

If you don’t get the cannibals out of your life, you’ll be eaten.

Most people are too fretful, they worry too much. Success means being very patient, but aggressive when it’s time.

The number one idea is to view a stock as an ownership of the business and to judge the staying quality of the business in terms of its competitive advantage.

I try to buy stock in businesses that are so wonderful that an idiot can run them. Because sooner or later, one will.

There is no better teacher than history in determining the future... There are answers worth billions of dollars in a $30 history book.

The safest way to try to get what you want is to try to deserve what you want.

There’s no such thing as a free lunch.

You don't have to be brilliant, only a little bit wiser than the other guys, on average, for a long time.

It is remarkable how much long-term advantage people like us have gotten by trying to be consistently not stupid, instead of trying to be very intelligent.

You've got to have models in your head and you've got to array your experience – both vicarious and direct – onto this latticework of models.

The first rule of compounding: Never interrupt it unnecessarily.