50 (short) rules for a better life:

1/ Focus on what you can control.

2/ Meditate on your mortality every day.

3/ Own the morning.

4/ Think progress, not perfection.

5/ When you read, ask: what do I plan to do with this information?

6/ Value time more than money/possessions.

7/ Try to find the good in people.

8/ Never be overheard complaining…even to yourself.

9/ Listen more than you speak.

10/ Be strict with yourself and tolerant with others.

11/ Treat the body rigorously so it better obeys the mind.

12/ Learn something from everyone.

13/ Define what success means to you.

14/ Don’t be afraid to ask for help.

15/ Find one thing that makes you wiser every day.

16/ Study the greats.

17/ Find the beauty in ordinary things.

18/ Associate with people who make you better.

19/ Associate with people who you can make better.

20/ Don’t watch the news.

21/ Do a kindness every day.

22/ Pick up trash when you see it.

23/ Don’t look outside yourself for approval.

24/ Spend time with old people.

25/ When evaluating an opportunity, ask yourself: What will teach me the most?

26/ Try to be different, not better

27/ Cut toxic people out of your life.

28/ Leave places better than you found them.

29/ Spend time in bookstores.

30/ Be quiet, work hard, and stay healthy. It’s not ambition or skill that is going to set you apart but sanity.

31/ Ask: Am I using this technology, or is it using me?

32/ Live an interesting life.

33/ Remember: Nobody is thinking about you. They’re too busy thinking about themselves.

34/ Don’t just read books, re-read books.

35/ Don’t talk about projects until you’re finished.

36/ See opportunities where others see obstacles.

37/ Print out good advice and put it where you work.

38/ If a book sucks, stop reading it.

39/ Be OK with looking clueless or stupid.

40/ Do your job—whatever it is—well, because how you do anything is how you do everything.

41/ Give up on the idea of getting revenge.

42/ Before you act out anger, delay.

43/ Don’t choose unhappiness over uncertainty.

44/ Instead of believing in yourself, generate evidence.

45/ Never think you have it all figured out.

46/ Focus on the moment, not the monsters that may or may not be up ahead.

47/ Go the f*ck to sleep.

48/ Relax. (Whatever it is, you’re probably taking it too seriously).

49/ Take walks.

50/ Make a little progress every day.



51/ Undersell and overdeliver.

