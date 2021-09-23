53% of Indian cos not prepared to secure post-pandemic workforce strategy

A year and a half later, a majority of business leaders in India plan to have their employees work from home at least once a week some 53% of them are not prepared to secure their workforce strategy, according to a study by cyber security firm Tenable.

“The future of work is without perimeters and organizations must be prepared to secure their new reality,” said Kartik Shahani, country manager at Tenable India.

Some of the specific challenges in terms of supporting a remote workforce include lack of employee awareness to secure home networks and personal devices, with 53% of respondents citing the same.