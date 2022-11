By 2030, the 5G service is projected to contribute up to 2% to India’s GDP, or over $180 billion. Between 2015 and 2019, the CAGR (compound annual growth rate) for telecom subscriptions in India was 3.37%.

India has been advancing in internet penetration more quickly than other nations in the past, and this trend is expected to continue in the future.

[Via]

» Download CHAI APP: The News App for Tech Professionals 👇 (Android, iOS)