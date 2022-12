In India, the average download speed over 5G networks in October increased to 242.1 Mbps from 14.7 Mbps over 4G networks. Peak download speeds on 5G were 690.6 Mbps, 11.6 times faster than those on 4G networks at 59.5 Mbps.

OpenSignal’s data shows upload speeds for customers were an average of 21.2 Mbps, which is 5.4 times quicker than the 3.9 Mbps seen on 4G.